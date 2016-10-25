JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 Insurance group Discovery
has been given the regulatory go-ahead to establish a
banking presence in South Africa, the company said on Tuesday,
in a move that could lead to it gaining a banking licence within
a year.
Discovery announced last year that it would spend 2.1
billion rand ($151.56 million) to set up a retail bank based on
the "behavioural model" it uses in life and health insurance to
reward members for their choices.
The company said on Tuesday that it had gained approval from
the Registrar of Banks to establish a bank and now has a year to
meet certain conditions before the registrar decides whether to
grant a banking licence.
Discovery did not elaborate on the conditions set by the
regulator.
($1 = 13.8560 rand)
