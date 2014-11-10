JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South Africa's Discovery
will raise debt worth about half of the $246 million it
needs to acquire full ownership of Britain's Prudential Health
Holdings, its chief executive said on Monday.
"At this stage, about 50-50 and this will be entirely
onshore," Adrian Gore told analysts when asked about the split
between debt and internal resources in funding the purchase.
South Africa's biggest health insurer is buying the
remaining 25 percent stake it does not already hold in its UK
joint venture with Prudential Assurance Company.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)