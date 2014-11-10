JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South African insurer Discovery said on Monday it would spend 155 million pounds ($246 million) to purchase the 25 percent stake in Britain's Prudential Health Holdings it did not already hold.

Discovery, which initially got into the UK business through a joint venture with Prudential Assurance Company, said it would partly fund the acquisition through debt.

The UK operation, ranked No. 4 in the private health insurance market, is targeting 1 billion pounds of earned premiums and 200 million pounds of new business over the next five years.

Discovery's shares were up nearly 2 percent at 0928 GMT, outpacing a 0.7 percent rise by Johannesburg's Top-40 index