BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
JOHANNESBURG, April 15 South Africa's Distell Group said on Monday it has entered into agreements to acquire Scotch whisky producer Burn Stewart for $244 million.
Payment will consist of an initial $229 million and a contingent consideration of up to $15 million. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.