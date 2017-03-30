JOHANNESBURG, March 30 Drought conditions associated with an El Nino weather pattern are likely to reoccur in a few months time, the South African government said on Thursday.

"The next summer season has increased the likelihood for the development of El Nino conditions which are often associated with drought and water scarcity as seen recently in South Africa," the government said in a statement.

The previous El Nino, which faded in May of last year, brought widespread drought to southern Africa, hitting crop production and fuelling inflation across the region while leaving millions in need of food aid. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Susan Fenton)