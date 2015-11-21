JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 South Africa may grant
emergency aid to farmers in Gauteng province due to a severe
drought that is scorching grazing pastures and threatening the
key maize crop, a provincial official said on Saturday.
Authorities have earmarked some 450 million rand ($32
million) for drought-affected regions, but officials fear it may
not be enough to stem the damage in the hardest-hit areas such
as Gauteng and the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.
"(We're) pondering ways of ensuring that the province does
get some emergency relief funding by declaring it as a disaster
area," spokeswoman for the Gauteng agriculture department
Phindile Kunene told radio station Eyewitness News.
Gauteng includes the economic-hub of Johannesburg and the
capital Pretoria but it also has important farming communities
which supply the urban areas with food, including maize,
sorghum, chicken and beef.
KwaZulu-Natal -- a stronghold of support for the ruling
African National Congress (ANC) -- was declared a disaster area
last month, meaning more state funds will reach its farmers.
President Jacob Zuma's party will rely heavily on rural
areas at local elections next year and the government has come
under increasing pressure to help farmers hit by the most acute
dry spell in over a century.
The drought could have a "serious impact" on food prices and
ultimately knock growth, employment and revenues in Africa's
most advanced economy, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said last
week.
Officials have promised to send water tankers to farms and
relocate some livestock to state-owned land where there are
better pastures.
($1 = 13.9350 rand)
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Helen Popper)