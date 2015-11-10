* KwaZulu Natal province in throes of worst drought since
1900
* Drought threatens maize crop, may fuel inflation
* Weather presents political challenge to ruling ANC


JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10
African province of KwaZulu Natal is the driest it has been in
over a century, according to data provided on Tuesday by the
South African Weather Service, underscoring the scale of a
drought scorching Africa's most advanced economy.
The drought, seen worsening due to an El Nino weather
pattern, threatens South Africa's diverse farm sector including
its key maize crop, which may fuel food prices and inflation at
a time when the central bank is in a tightening cycle.
For South Africa as a whole, the low rainfall and rolling
heatwaves that have marked the start of this summer come on the
heels of 2014-15, which was the driest season since 1991-92,
according to the data provided to Reuters.
In KwaZulu Natal province, a key political base for the
ruling African National Congress (ANC) and a major sugar-growing
region, the 2014/15 season was the driest since at least 1900.
The Weather Service measures seasonal rainfall by the
southern hemisphere summer, so has not yet made a call about the
severity of the current season.
"We are currently at the beginning of the summer season ...
We do not exactly know how the current season would turn out,"
the Weather Service said in an emailed response to queries from
Reuters.
But things are clearly not looking good. The 2014/15 season,
for example, was also the third-driest for South Africa as a
whole since the early 1930s, when the country was hit by a
historic drought in the midst of the Great Depression.
This season has made a blistering start and the Weather
Service said on Tuesday that a heatwave over four provinces
covering much of the maize belt was expected to persist until
Friday or Saturday.
The financial hub of Johannesburg this week imposed water
restrictions on residents which include not filling pools.
And the dry conditions may extend into the autumn because of
an El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the
eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years and
affects weather patterns around the globe.
Dry conditions last year cut South Africa's maize crop by a
third and the weather outlook and historic troughs for the rand
drove prices for yellow maize, used for animal
feed, to 2015 highs over 3,000 rand a tonne on Monday.
South African livestock farmers were urged by the government
last week to cut the size of their herds as drought conditions
suck moisture out of grazing land.
Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana told parliament on
Tuesday that 220 million rand ($15.4 million) would be made
available with immediate effect to provide cattle feed for
subsistence and communal farmers.
"We feel their pain," he said.
In the short run herd reductions may push down livestock and
meat prices but costlier maize - South Africa's staple - will
hurt poor households, while rural households will also suffer.
This could have negative political consequences for the ANC
in local elections next year.

