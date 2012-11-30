JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 South African drugmakers
are the big winners in a $667 million contract to supply HIV
drugs awarded this week by the government of Africa's largest
economy, with three local companies taking nearly 60 percent of
the deal.
South Africa on Thursday awarded the two-year contract to 12
domestic and international firms to supply life-prolonging drugs
to treat its biggest single health problem.
Aspen Pharmacare, Africa's largest generic drugs
maker, has won 20.6 percent of the contract, while smaller rival
Adcock Ingram was awarded 14 percent, the health
department said in a statement.
Cipla Medpro, the drugmaker in which India's Cipla
has offered to buy a majority stake, was awarded 9 percent, the
government said.
A Cipla Medpro spokesman said its share of the contract
rises to 24.5 percent when including wholly owned unit Medpro
Pharmaceutica.
Medpro Pharmaceutica, which won 15.5 percent of the
contract, tendered a separate bid from that of its parent.
Medpro Pharmaceutica will import the drugs from India, while
Cipla Medpro is a local manufacturer, the spokesman said.
Cipla Medpro has a longstanding supply deal with India's
Cipla.
That deal was spearheaded by former Cipla Medpro Chief
Executive Jerome Smith, who quit last month following charges of
gross misconduct for approving pay rises and bonuses for himself
without board approval.
($1 = 8.7660 South African rand)
