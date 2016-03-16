JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South Africa's Grand Parade Investments will spend about 200 million rand ($12 million) to open more than 250 Dunkin Donuts' restaurants, starting in Cape Town this year.

Dunkin' Brand Group Inc, which owns Dunkin' Donuts and ice cream company Baskin-Robbins, announced in May last year that it would enter the South African market and signed a franchise agreement with Grand Parade in January this year.

"We will invest roughly 200 million rand towards Dunkin' Donuts and 100 million rand towards Baskin-Robbins," Grand Parade CEO Alan Keet told Reuters on Wednesday after the company reported a 35 percent decline in half-year profit, falling from a high base created by the sale of slot machine assets in the previous year.

The group, however, reported revenue up 53 percent as the group intesified its expansion strategy in the food sector.

Grand Parade, which also runs the Burger King chain of fast-food restaurants in South Africa, will open the first Dunkin' Donuts store in Cape Town this year.

"The first four shops will be in Cape Town. We will only get into Johannesburg early next year. We have five that we're keen on, which might open simultaneously but the focus for now will definitely be Cape Town," Keet said.

Grand Parade also plans to open 71 Baskin-Robbins outlets over a 10-year period.

Its Burger King expansion is ahead of schedule, meanwhile, and Keet said the target of opening 85 outlets within five years should be achieved three years early.

"For the financial year ending June, we're probably going to get to the mid-seventies and by the end of the calendar year we're going to get to 85," he said. ($1 = 16.1705 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by David Goodman)