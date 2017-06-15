PRETORIA, June 15 South Africa's Finance
Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Thursday the Treasury was looking
into possibilities for further cuts in government spending and
reallocation of funds to help boost growth and still remain
within its fiscal target.
Gigaba, who was appointed as finance minister in March,
replacing sacked Pravin Gordhan, a favourite of international
investors, is battling a recession in Africa's most
industrialised economy.
"We do realise that there are hard decisions to be made ...
that may require that we look at further cuts to government
spending and programmes," Gigaba told a news conference, adding
that the Treasury was committed to remaining within its fiscal
target announced at during the annual budget in February.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by James Macharia Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)