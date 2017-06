JOHANNESBURG, April 13 Recent data out of South Africa suggests the economy is on a more sure footing, Treasury Director-Genera Lungisa Fuzile said on Friday.

Fuzile also said at the Reuters economist of the year award the economy was on a sustainable fiscal path and would attain a surplus by 2014/15. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)