CAPE TOWN May 7 South Africa's growth forecast for 2015 was unchanged at 2 percent with a sluggish global recovery and domestic constraints such as power shortages weighing on the economy, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.

"Subdued business confidence therefore continues to hold back investment and growth," Nene told parliament during his budget vote speech.

He added: "Over the period ahead we are likely to see some upward pressure on inflation, partly because of a reduced maize harvest, higher electricity prices and the weaker exchange rate." (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)