CAPE TOWN May 7 South Africa's growth forecast
for 2015 was unchanged at 2 percent with a sluggish global
recovery and domestic constraints such as power shortages
weighing on the economy, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on
Thursday.
"Subdued business confidence therefore continues to hold
back investment and growth," Nene told parliament during his
budget vote speech.
He added: "Over the period ahead we are likely to see some
upward pressure on inflation, partly because of a reduced maize
harvest, higher electricity prices and the weaker exchange
rate."
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)