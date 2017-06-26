JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South Africa's Treasury
has yet to decide whether it will challenge a recommendation by
an anti-graft watchdog to change the central bank's mandate, a
proposal that rocked markets, the deputy finance minister said
on Monday.
Asked if Treasury thinks the public protector went beyond
her mandate with the recommendation, Sfiso Buthelezi said: "We
haven't taken a view but as things stand now we are happy that
the central bank has exercised its right by taking it for
review."
Both the central bank and parliament said last week they
planned to mount legal challenges to the proposal.
