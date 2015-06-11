(adds quotes)
CAPE TOWN, June 11 South Africa's 2015 economic
growth forecast of 2 percent is "attainable and realistic" and
would have been between 2.5 and 3 percent but for electricity
shortages, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.
He said in a written response to parliamentary questions
released on Thursday that the government, which was mulling a
private investment in cash-strapped power utility Eskom
, was on track to narrow its deficit to 2.5 percent of
GDP by 2017/18 from 3.9 percent in 2014/15.
"After taking into account the lower GDP growth rate for
2015, government believes that the current levels of borrowing
are manageable, but that the deficit must decline over the
medium term in order to ensure fiscal sustainability," Nene
said.
On June 5, Fitch affirmed its BBB credit rating with a
negative outlook for South Africa, saying an inadequate and
unstable electricity supply had led it to cut its economic
growth forecasts for this year and next.
In a statement, Fitch said the negative outlook reflected
risk factors including weak GDP growth and a failure to reduce
the budget deficit and stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio
"that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade".
