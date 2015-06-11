(adds quotes)

CAPE TOWN, June 11 South Africa's 2015 economic growth forecast of 2 percent is "attainable and realistic" and would have been between 2.5 and 3 percent but for electricity shortages, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Thursday.

He said in a written response to parliamentary questions released on Thursday that the government, which was mulling a private investment in cash-strapped power utility Eskom , was on track to narrow its deficit to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2017/18 from 3.9 percent in 2014/15.

"After taking into account the lower GDP growth rate for 2015, government believes that the current levels of borrowing are manageable, but that the deficit must decline over the medium term in order to ensure fiscal sustainability," Nene said.

On June 5, Fitch affirmed its BBB credit rating with a negative outlook for South Africa, saying an inadequate and unstable electricity supply had led it to cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next.

In a statement, Fitch said the negative outlook reflected risk factors including weak GDP growth and a failure to reduce the budget deficit and stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio "that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade". (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Hugh Lawson)