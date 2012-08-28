PRETORIA, Aug 28 South Africa on Tuesday released the following
gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter of 2012.
At market prices:
Q2 Q1
GDP qtr/qtr* 3.2 2.7
GDP yr/yr** 3.0 2.1
* Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes
** Unadjusted
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Sectors (Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q)
Period Q2 Q1
Agriculture 5.8 3.4
Mining and quarrying 31.2 -16.8
Manufacturing -1.0 7.7
Electricity, gas & water -4.2 -0.1
Construction 4.3 3.8
Wholesale, retail trade 2.8 3.0
Transport, comms 2.3 2.5
Finance, real estate 2.3 4.1
General govt. service 1.9 2.3
Personal services 2.1 1.7
