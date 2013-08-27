* Strongest GDP number in a year
* Car and gold sector strikes could weigh on Q3
* Little room for central bank rate move - economists
By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 South Africa's economic
growth accelerated at a solid but slower-than-expected pace in
the second quarter, driven by manufacturing, but with simmering
labour unrest in key sectors now clouding future prospects.
Gross domestic product expanded 3.0 percent
quarter-on-quarter in April to June, the highest gain for a
year, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.
It undershot economists' expectations of 3.3 percent,
however, and was largely due to a one-off bounce from the
manufacturing sector, which grew 11.5 percent in the second
quarter on a recovery in base metals.
The growth number left the rand hovering near the four-year
lows it plumbed last week over a strike in car production and a
threatened walkout in gold mines.
Emerging market currencies in general were taking a hit from
investors rushing into safer assets over uncertainty about
future U.S. stimulus and possible Western military action in
Syria.
For South Africa, economists were downbeat.
"The pick-up in growth shouldn't detract from the fact that
the economic outlook remains lacklustre. What's more, the fresh
sell-off in the rand leaves the Reserve Bank with no room to
loosen monetary policy," Capital Economics said in a note.
Manufacturing is the second biggest sector in South Africa's
economy after finance, real estate and business services. The
industry's expansion in the second quarter was the highest since
the first quarter of 2011.
But third quarter growth is expected to take a hit from the
strike that started last week by about 30,000 autoworkers. The
sector accounts for about 6 percent of GDP and the walk-out is
costing the economy an estimated $60 million a day.
The mining sector, which contracted 5.6 percent in the
second quarter from the first, is bracing for strikes at gold
producers, which could cost the economy over $35 million a day
in lost output, based on current spot prices of the metal.
Mining strikes were cited by major international credit
ratings agencies in the past year as a factor in lowering their
sovereign ratings and have been a headache for President Jacob
Zuma's ANC government, which faces elections next year.
UNCOMPETITIVE ECONOMY
Africa's biggest economy has millions of unskilled workers,
nearly 40 percent of its population living on less than $5 a day
and half of adults out of work.
Employers blame an uncompetitive, low-skill, high-wage
economy with restrictive labour laws for keeping unemployment
high. Since 2000, real after-inflation wages in South Africa
have risen 53 percent, while productivity fell by 41 percent.
The central bank has warned that ending the current round of
strikes with settlements above inflation, which it estimates to
average 5.9 percent this year, poses additional risks and could
stoke inflation.
Economists said the GDP data leaves the Reserve Bank little
room to cut interest rates when its Monetary Policy Committee
meets next month.
Inflation breached the ceiling of the bank's 3-6 percent
target band last week and separate data has indicated that a
credit-fuelled buying spree is coming to an end, dimming growth
prospects.
"I don't think they (central bank officials) will be fooled
into believing that suddenly the South African economy is
growing at 3 percent," said Jeff Gable, an economist at Absa
Capital.