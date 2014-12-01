(Adds details, comments.)
PRETORIA Dec 1 South Africa's economic
imbalances have grown "more uncomfortable" and growth is
unlikely to rebound enough to significantly ease budget and
current account deficits without separate policy adjustments,
the central bank said on Monday.
The South African Reserve Bank also said in its December
monetary policy review that it was choosing to adjust policy
slowly.
"Policy adjustment through a lower inflation rate and
gradual fiscal consolidation will help over time to ease the
current account deficit to more sustainable levels, while
contributing to lower long-term costs of borrowing," the central
bank said.
Africa's most developed economy is running huge shortfalls
on its budget and current accounts. That makes it vulnerable to
shifts in global investor appetite, since the current account is
generally funded by portfolio inflows.
The Reserve Bank reiterated that financial conditions had
become less hospitable for countries with large funding
requirements because of policy normalisation in the United
States.
The volatile rand remains the biggest risk to the
inflation outlook. The Reserve Bank said monetary policy
adjustment will ensure that inflation remains under control.
The release of worse-than-expected current account data on
Friday hit the rand, which the central bank says may weaken
further.
The Reserve Bank has raised its repo rate by 75 basis points
to 5.75 percent this year. It left rates unchanged at its last
two policy meetings, in an effort to support lacklustre economic
growth.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Larry King)