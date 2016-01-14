* Drought threatens growth, may fuel inflation
HOOPSTAD, South Africa, Jan 14
pick-up truck down a dirt road, farmer Petrus Roux points to
scorched fields that should be a sea of green maize, part of
South Africa's western grain belt.
The worst drought in over a hundred years has devastated
crops and could tip the economy into recession, adding to a loss
of investor faith in President Jacob Zuma, pushing up food
prices and possibly stoking social and racial tensions ahead of
local elections.
"As far as the eye can see, empty fields," Roux said,
pointing to pastures seared a rusty red.
Alongside record temperatures there has been a stampede from
South African assets beyond the wider flight from emerging
markets. The rand has fallen sharply and analysts say a
credit ratings downgrade to "junk" status is possible.
Agriculture only contributes 2.2 percent to economic output,
but a major farming contraction could turn slow growth into
recession. This could push up the jobless rate from around 25
percent and widen the gap between rich and poor, factors already
contributing to political tensions and exposing the racial rifts
that Nelson Mandela tried to heal after years of apartheid.
Online racial abuse spiked in the last month and police had
to deploy razor wire this week to separate crowds of whites and
blacks protesting outside the court appearance of four white
farmers accused of beating two black men to death.
Sim Tshabalala, the head of Standard Bank, one of
South Africa's largest banks, said on Wednesday that racism and
inequality were weighing on the economy.
"There is pressure in the society over economic decline and
that pressure is playing out on social platforms," said Gary van
Staden, political analyst with NKC African Economics.
ELECTION CHALLENGE
Africa's most industrialized economy grew 0.7 percent in the
third quarter but that was after shrinking 1.7 percent in the
previous three months. Some analysts are expecting a recession,
usually considered to be two consecutive quarters of
contraction, in 2016.
This would make it harder for the ruling African National
Congress, in power since the end of white-minority rule in 1994,
to overcome a serious challenge from the liberal Democratic
Alliance Party and the ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters in
mid-year local elections.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday the economy
was not heading for recession. The government is forecasting
growth of 1.5 percent in 2016 but recent indicators are
downbeat.
The rand, also hit by the slump in global commodity prices,
slid 25 percent in 2015 and last week briefly plunged 10 percent
to a record low of 17.995 to the dollar. This could push up
inflation, currently 4.8 percent year-on-year, particularly if
food is imported to compensate for the loss of domestic supply.
Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than 12
percent of the economy, fell in both October and November.
Finance, real estate and business services, the single largest
contributor to output at around 20 percent, expanded 2.8 percent
in the third quarter but is expected to slow.
Agriculture, a particularly volatile sector, could make the
difference. A 20 percent contraction in farming output, for
example, could shave 0.4 percent off overall growth, analysts
say. It shrank 12.6 percent in Q3 after declining 19.7 and 18
percent in the previous two periods.
"We are anticipating a recession this year and agriculture
and the drought will be big parts of that," said George Glynos,
an analyst at Johannesburg-based financial consultancy ETM.
EXPENSIVE MAIZE
A rise in food prices, a significant portion of spending for
lower-income South Africans who are overwhelmingly black and
many of whom have seen little economic improvement since the end
of apartheid, could also contribute to tensions.
South Africa may need to import as much as 5 million tonnes
of maize this year, roughly half its requirements, producer
group Grain SA said last week.
The maize crop last year, when South Africa recorded its
lowest average rainfall since records began in 1904, was down a
third to under 10 million tonnes and the harvest is expected to
be much lower this year. Africa's biggest maize producer is
usually a net exporter of the grain.
Futures prices for white maize, the main food staple for
lower-income households, more than doubled last year because of
the drought.
"We expect general food prices to increase by 15 to 20
percent this year because the drought is hitting everything,"
said Christo Joubert, head of the food price monitoring arm of
the National Agricultural Marketing Council.
That would increase political pressure on Zuma, already
under fire for triggering financial turmoil by changing finance
ministers twice last month.
The central bank has repeatedly warned about drought and
food prices and is expected to raise interest rates at the end
of the month to curb inflation pressures.
Analysts say Zuma has few tools to deal with the brewing
problems and expect the ANC to spend money to win over voters.
"The problem that underpins the annus horribilis of 2016 is
no policy interventions to stop the backward slide. And with the
local elections coming up you will see fiscal indiscipline," Van
Staden said.
