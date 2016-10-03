LONDON Oct 3 South Africa's economy might have already seen the worst of its current economic downturn, the country's finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

"We are going through a difficult economic patch at the moment but we may well have bottomed out," Gordhan told the FT Africa Summmit in London.

He said South Africa might see economic growth of one percent, without being more specific. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Karin Strohecker)