* Central bank raised repo rate by 50 basis points
* Mortgage lenders tighten lending criteria
* Affordability a key concern for first-time home buyers
* Vehicle sales tumble as tough times bite
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 Rising interest rates and
weak economic growth in South Africa will stifle property demand
and vehicle sales in 2016, squeezing out first-time buyers
during an election year.
South Africa's Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its benchmark repo
rate by half a percentage point last Thursday, saying inflation
was worsening even as economic growth slowed.
First National Bank's (FNB) Property Barometer predicts the
prime rate will peak at 11.25 percent by the first half of 2017,
up from 10.25 percent now, said John Loos, household and
property sector strategist at FNB.
"Given that the economy is weak and consumer confidence
extremely low, the further interest rate hikes should slow
consumer spending growth and keep the more credit-driven durable
goods consumption category firmly in negative growth territory,"
said Loos, referring to houses.
Africa's most industrialised economy is in the grip of a
worsening growth outlook. The rand currency weakened by 40
percent to the dollar last year to record lows but has recovered
slightly while unemployment stands at 25 percent.
The central bank last week cut its growth forecast for 2016
further, to 0.9 percent from 1.5 percent.
Ratings agencies have warned of downgrades owing to the weak
economy and policy flip-flops such as when President Jacob Zuma
fired the finance minister in December.
"Affordability is going to be the key theme for the property
market this year," said Seeff Properties Chairman Samuel Seeff.
"For a good property market, you need a good economy. Both
are heavily sentiment- and confidence-driven. The economic
decline and deteriorating confidence is a serious concern."
Home price growth is forecast to average around 5 percent
this year, or lower, according to house price indices by Absa
the top mortgage lender, compared with 6 percent last
year, 9.3 percent in 2014 and 10 percent in 2013.
Worsening inflation, South Africa's worst drought in more
than a century and rising rates have also raised the prospects
of a bruising contest for the ruling African National Congress
party at municipal polls expected after May this year.
New vehicle sales fell by 6.9 percent year-on-year in
January, data showed on Monday, reflecting lacklustre demand
that is expected to persist in a weak economy.
Nico Vermeulen, director of the National Association of
Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), said 2016
would be a lean year for the automotive industry as rates rise.
"High interest rates increase debt servicing costs and
normally put pressure on the financial position of consumers.
These factors combine to then depress new car sales," he said,
predicting a 7.5 percent decline in new vehicle sales this year.
(Editing by James Macharia and Gareth Jones)