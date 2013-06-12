* World's top platinum producer rocked by unrest
* Zuma comments help lift rand
* Deputy president to hold mining crisis meeting Friday
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, June 12 South African President Jacob
Zuma vowed on Wednesday to take a hard line against labour
unrest in the mining sector, which has been rocked by 18 months
of killings and wildcat strikes that have threatened to
destabilise Africa's biggest economy.
Zuma's decisive comments helped lift the rand about 8 cents
to 9.94 per dollar, a stark contrast to last month, when the
currency sank to four-year lows after he held a news conference
to try and stem its slide.
"Our law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to
tolerate those who commit crime in the name of labour relations.
They will face the full might of the law," he told parliament.
He also said his government would remain impartial in a turf
war between the upstart Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers,
a long-standing ally of the ruling ANC.
"Government does not take sides and does not favour any
labour union over others in the mining industry. Our interest is
in finding solutions," he said.
Zuma's deputy, Kgalema Motlanthe, a former Secretary General
of NUM who has been nominated as the government's point man on
the mining crisis, is due to meet unions, mining bosses and
government departments on Friday to try and ease tensions.
The government was heavily criticised for its handling of
last year's mining unrest in which more than 50 people died. The
turbulence also cost billions of dollars in lost output and led
to sovereign credit downgrades.
Platinum producer Lonmin was in last-ditch
talks on Wednesday over a recognition agreement with AMCU to
avert a strike at its mines, which are only found in South
Africa.
Wage negotiations are about to kick off across the industry
and are expected to be among the toughest ever as rising worker
militancy clashes with shrinking company margins and falling
commodity prices.
"It is not in the interest of the country to have a tense
labour relations environment which is characterised by a
weakening of collective bargaining mechanisms, illegal wildcat
strikes, violent protests and loss of life," Zuma said.
He also said "we must not move away from the collective
bargaining system".
AMCU may take that as a swipe, because it has made most of
its inroads on the platinum belt, where wage talks are done on a
company-by-company basis instead of collectively.
South Africa sits on about 80 percent of the world's known
reserves of platinum, a trillion dollar resource, and is also a
major producer of gold and coal.
South Africa's economy was built on mining and while it now
only accounts for about 6 percent of GDP, it punches way above
its weight by bringing in around half of export earnings and
acting as a major employer in a country with a jobless rate of
over 25 percent.