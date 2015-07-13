BRIEF-Speciality Restaurants suspends ops of Cafe Mezzuna restaurant in Bangalore
* Says suspension of operations of "Cafe Mezzuna" restaurant by speciality restaurants limited
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 South African retailer Edcon said more than 50 percent of the holders of 425 million euros ($469.71 million) of its 2019 notes have accepted a haircut as the operator of Edgars, CNA and Jet tries to restructure its debt.
Edcon, owned by buy-out firm Bain Capital, last month suspended a coupon payment and offered the holders of this debt a choice to exchange every claim of 1,000 euros for 400 euros of more secure debt or to have it converted to a combination of more secure debt and a portion equity.
($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by TJ Strydom)
* Says it receives government research fund of 180 million yuan ($26.11 million)