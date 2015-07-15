JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Buyout firm Bain Capital
could let go of as much as 30 percent of its equity in Edcon
as part of the South African retail group's debt
restructuring.
More than 95 percent of the holders of Edcon's 2019 notes
have accepted an exchange offer that will convert 425 million
euros ($469.71 million) of debt into more senior debt at a heavy
discount, Edcon said on Wednesday.
The deal would see Edcon's annual net cash interest payment
obligations decrease by more than 72 million euros, the company
added.
The operator of clothing retailers Edgars and Jet, stationer
CNA and homeware store Boardmans suspended a coupon payment last
month and offered the bondholders a choice of exchanging every
claim of 1,000 euros for 400 euros of more secure debt or to
have it converted to a combination of equity and debt.
If all the 2019 noteholders choose the latter it could mean
that Bain releases as much as 30 percent of the company it
bought in 2007, diluting its stake to about 55 percent.
Edcon would not say how many noteholders have chosen to take
equity as part of the deal, but it said an announcement will be
made at the end of July.
The retail group has suffered a drop in credit sales as
consumers in Africa's most advanced economy have tightened their
belts in the face of rapidly rising electricity costs and the
first interest rate increases this decade, scuppering plans to
re-list Edcon on the Johannesberg Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman)