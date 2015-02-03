* Restructuring also targets Jet, CNA - source
* Debt-burdened firm cutting costs to repay bondholders
(Adds bonds, Jet and CNA)
By Nomatter Ndebele
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South African retailer Edcon
plans to slash jobs at its head office to reduce
costs, it said on Tuesday, as the debt-burdened company tries to
save money to repay bondholders.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the job cuts
would also target Edcon's budget-friendly clothing unit Jet and
CNA, its stationary, books and electronics division.
Concerns are growing about Edcon's ability to repay
bondholders after Morgan Stanley published a note in September
supporting a short position of the company's debt, saying the
capital structure was "unsustainable".
Once must-haves in fund managers' portfolios thanks to
credit-fuelled spending in recent years, South African retailers
have been struggling to grow sales at faster rate after over the
past 12 months as credit providers pull back due to rising
defaults.
"This process may result in a reduction of headcount within
Edcon's head office. We cannot confirm numbers as yet," the
company said in a statement.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said: "The
restructuring will also be at Jet and CNA, meaning there would
be jobs losses there as well as at head office level."
Company officials declined to comment on whether there would
be job cuts at Jet and CNA.
After Morgan Stanley's note, Edcon's 425 million euros ($482
million) bond due in 2019 plummeted to a price of just 47 cents,
meaning the bonds were worth less than half of their face value.
The bond has since slumped further, however, bid at just 32
cents in the secondary market on Tuesday morning, according to
Tradeweb.
Rating agencies, Moody's and Standard & Poor, cut Edcon's
debt further into junk territory, citing poor outlook for
consumer spending in South Africa.
Edcon is trying to find a lender to secure credit for
shoppers who do not meet the criteria of primary provider, Absa,
a unit of Barclays Group Africa.
In November, the company reported a loss of 1.1 billion rand
in the 26 weeks to Sept. 27, from 1.3 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg
and Robert Smith in London; Editing by James Macharia)