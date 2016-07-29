* Discontent over lack of livable housing for the poor
* Zuma says government has plan to build new homes
* Shortage a reminder of inequalities under apartheid
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, July 29 Sylvia Mashile bitterly
recalls the cramped two-room house she and six other relatives
called home in a shantytown in South Africa, where the lack of
affordable housing may cost the ruling party at next week's
local elections.
The housing deficit is an emotive issue in Africa's most
industrialised country, where 19 percent of families live in
informal dwellings more than two decades after the end of
apartheid rule despite promises by the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) party to fast-track new homes for the poor.
Next to the mansions and skyscrapers in Sandton, Africa's
richest suburb in Johannesburg, the poor, like Mashile and her
family in nearby Alexandra township, struggle to make ends meet.
Since decades of white minority rule ended in 1994, areas
such as Sandton and "Alex", as it is locally known, have offered
stark examples of lingering economic disparities.
"My mother has been to the housing department many times now
only to be told that 'there is no house yet'," said Mashile, 33,
who lives in Alex where many share water, toilets and illegal
power connections.
Mashile says her mother has waited for a government-provided
home since 1996, when the family moved to Alex.
Buyisiwe Dube, 40, a cleaner in Sandton, lives in a one-room
shack in Alex. In 2007 she had to send her two children back
home in Kwa-Zulu-Natal province, more than 500 km (310 miles)
away, as the shack had become too small for the three of them.
"I applied for a house in 1997 ... I'm still waiting for it.
When it rains, water drips inside and it's also cold in winter."
Frustration over the pace of housing delivery preoccupies
many voters, analysts say. "It will not be a one-issue election
but a combination of issues with housing being one of the most
important," said Somadoda Fikeni, a political analyst at the
University of South Africa in Pretoria.
ANC policies have helped more blacks climb into the wealthy
bracket but informal, squalid settlements have mushroomed around
cities as demand for housing has far outstripped the country's
ability to provide it.
President Jacob Zuma has brushed off criticism, saying his
government has a plan to address the shortages.
"The ANC government has made plans to build more houses for
our people in the near future," Zuma told residents at a
campaign rally in Duncan Village, near East London.
Gauteng province, which includes the capital Pretoria and
the commercial hub of Johannesburg, is an ANC stronghold but the
party faces a stern test from opposition parties.
Polls show ANC support could drop to 31 percent from 59
percent in Johannesburg compared with the previous local
election in 2011, and to 23 percent from 55 percent in Tshwane
municipality where Pretoria is situated.
The ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters, whose promise to
redistribute the wealth still largely held by whites among poor
blacks, has drawn many in Alex to its ranks, residents said.
"Our people live in shacks. They have no electricity, water
and toilets. We want to end that," EFF leader Julius Malema said
at an election rally this month.
The official opposition party Democratic Alliance has
promised to expedite housing to those on the waiting list.
Lungisani Gumede, 39, a truck driver, said he has been
living in a one-room shack for more than 13 years.
"I don't believe them (ANC) anymore when they say they will
give us houses. They only come to us with promises during an
election ... A house is an inheritance. If I get it, it will
mean that my kids and their kids will have it."
