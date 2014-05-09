* Labour laws and power constraints deterring investment
* Policy uncertainty weighs on business confidence
* Opposition says South Africa is guilty of complacency
JOHANNESBURG, May 9 Slipping from its perch as
the continent's biggest economy could well be the jolt South
Africa's new government needs to seriously tackle the
restrictive labour laws, power shortages and other obstacles
that have been crimping direct investment.
President Jacob Zuma's government is putting a brave face on
Nigeria taking over the top spot, and can take consolation from
far superior infrastructure and liquid financial markets that
rake in billions of dollars in portfolio flows.
But being leapfrogged has raised expectations of the African
National Congress, whose re-election this week with a huge
majority leaves it less beholden to unions and leftists.
"The government has spent 20 years paying lip service to the
potential of our continent in speeches about the 'African
Renaissance', but has neglected to do the hard work of opening
up trade with our neighbours, overhauling the diplomatic corps
and building the infrastructure our companies need to access the
African market," Tim Harris, finance spokesman of the main
opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), wrote in a recent column.
"As a result, we are now seriously outplayed on our own
continent."
The list of challenges is daunting: a high crime rate, a
poor education system, a shortfall in power capacity that
brought the national grid near to collapse in 2008, and labour
laws that employers say deter job creation. Growth has slipped
to just 2 percent, far short of the level needed to cut
unemployment.
"MOVING FASTER"
Zuma has hinted vaguely that he wants to "move faster" and
analysts now expect him to throw his weight behind the National
Development Plan (NDP), a blueprint for economic growth over the
next 20 years that would, in particular, encourage more private
sector involvement in infrastructure projects.
Those projects have been few and far between since a massive
drive to upgrade national highways and build a world-class
underground train system in the commercial capital Johannesburg
ahead of the 2010 soccer World Cup.
The DA and other critics says Zuma's administration has run
down a once-buoyant economy since taking power in 2009,
aggravating the impact of a global economic downturn and undoing
progress made by his predecessors Thabo Mbeki and Nelson
Mandela, South Africa's first black president.
Critics say the government's close alliance with unions has
helped to entrench a rigid labour system that makes it difficult
for companies to hire and fire workers and set wages.
"The labour market has been a bugbear of foreign investors,
particularly corporate FDI investors, for some time," said
Nomura economist Peter Attard Montalto.
"Indeed, we have identified it, and its associated
regulatory framework and institutions, in the past as the one of
the largest single areas suppressing long-run potential growth."
The government will also need to step up mediation efforts
to end a 4-month-old platinum strike that has hit output in the
world's three largest producers.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) jumped sharply after the end
in 1994 of the racist apartheid system that had made South
Africa a global pariah.
But United Nations data show that FDI fell to $4.6 billion
in 2012 from $6 billion the previous year, and still lags far
behind portfolio inflows, which have helped to plug South
Africa's yawning current account deficit but are liable to dry
up or reverse when global risk appetite turns sour.
LOOKING FOR EVIDENCE OF REFORM
Investors now want to see evidence that Zuma's team will
stay on a pro-business path, after staving off an electoral
challenge from a new radical party whose leftist policies,
including plans to nationalise mines, had rattled sentiment.
"Policy uncertainty is resulting in dwindling investment
appetite in South Africa by both domestic and foreign
investors," said Investec economist Annabel Bishop.
"South Africa needs to follow greater economic freedom,
defined as strong property rights, freedom from corruption,
regulatory efficiency, limited state intervention and open
markets, to improve competitiveness and so ensure faster
economic growth."
In the 2013/14 World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness
Report, South Africa had fallen to 53rd out of 148 countries in
terms of efficiency, from 45th in 2009/10.
It scores badly on the perceived wastefulness of government
spending and a general lack of trust in politicians, while
security concerns remain a major area of concern for doing
business.
"Building a skilled labour force and creating sufficient
employment also present considerable challenges," the report
says, ranking South Africa's education system in 146th place.
On the plus side, however, the quality of its state
institutions, an efficient legal framework and a well developed
financial market scored highly in the survey.
And here, at least, South Africa remains miles ahead of its
West African rival, which has fallen to 120th in the
competitiveness report, hampered by its failure to diversify its
economy from oil, the weakness of its institutions, and high
levels of corruption.
