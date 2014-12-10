(Repeats story unchanged)
* South Africa suffers worst blackouts since 2008
* State utility Eskom has $20 bln funding shortfall
* Outages prompt industry, public anger towards ANC
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 Businesses have shut up
shop, generators have sold out and cars play cat-and-mouse at
darkened road junctions in South Africa, where power cuts have
suddenly become a daily reality.
Under white minority rule, South Africa subsidised
electricity heavily to attract foreign investment, although much
of the black-majority had no access to power.
In the twenty years since apartheid ended, most of the
population has been connected to the grid, although around 15
percent of the poorest still have no electricity. But investment
in new power plants has not kept up with demand.
"This government has ignored the problem for a decade and
now it's too late," said pensioner Hugh Gardener, scouring a
hardware store for gas camping stoves, candles and torches.
Periodic rolling blackouts, which spooked investors in 2008,
returned in March this year. Last week, things got worse as
creaking infrastructure buckled.
Households in most parts of the country have been without
electricity for around 4-5 hours a day since Friday, when state
utility Eskom lost up to a third of its 42,000
megawatt capacity as plants shut down for emergency maintenance.
"We're starting to see dark days ahead," Gardener said.
Eskom's Chief Executive Tshediso Matona said on Monday that
regular power outages could continue well into 2015 and it might
take 3-5 years to restore reserves needed to avoid
blackouts.
"The status quo as it is, is untenable. Something has to
give," Matona said, citing various problems, including a lack of
maintenance, power plant breakdowns and a dearth of funding.
WIDER IMPACT
The rand fell to its weakest level against the U.S.
dollar in six years on Monday and fears power outages could hit
the mining sector helped push platinum, of which South Africa is
the biggest producer, 1.4 percent higher.
At grass-roots level, generator salesman Matt Sly said he
received 500 emailed enquiries in five hours on Tuesday from
customers ranging from large industrial users to homeowners,
swelling his inbox to almost 7 times its normal daily size.
"We're sold out," he said from his now empty warehouse.
Eskom, which supplies almost all the country's electricity,
says it will have a funding shortfall of 225 billion rand
($19.6 billion) over the next four years and will have to
increase electricity tariffs.
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) said in October
it would inject 20 billion rand ($1.8 billion) of cash into the
struggling utility and it could also convert its existing 60
billion rand subordinated loan to state-owned equity.
But the sum is due to come from the sale of "non-strategic
assets", privatisation that is sure to come under attack from
President Jacob Zuma's far-left opponents and powerful trade
unions.
Economic growth averaged 5 percent in the five years before
a 2009 recession, but has languished below 2 percent since.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's cited the bleak
power outlook as a contributing factor in recent credit
downgrades. Businesses say it is set to get worse.
"Major industry hasn't returned to full capacity since 2008
because of power constraints," said Shaun Nel, spokesman for the
Energy Intensive User Group of Southern Africa (EIUG), a body
representing businesses consuming 41 percent of the country's
power.
"What is worrying is the impact in the future because
projects are being cancelled, investment is being deferred or
scrapped," said Nel, whose members account for 27 percent of
South Africa's GDP, in industries like mining and manufacturing.
The steel and engineering sectors alone have lost 6 billion
rand ($520 million) in output due to power outages in recent
months, according to an industry body.
For the general public, the outages are wreaking chaos.
Many restaurants, shops and offices simply close their doors
when the blackouts hit, although some, including large shopping
malls, have invested in generators to stay open.
Drivers on Johannesburg's busy streets blast their horns and
jerk their cars forward in risky dashes for the other side of
heaving junctions where traffic lights have gone dark.
Crime is already a major concern for most South Africans and
with no power going to electric fences or security gates and
streets pitch black at night, criminals have new opportunities.
Around 50 households are robbed or attacked every day in
South Africa and it has one of the world's highest rates of road
fatalities per capita.
For 30-year-old lecturer Candess Kostopoulos, the light bulb
she has just bought, which stores up energy when it is switched
on to keep it alight when the power has gone, is little comfort.
"I'm worried about the future," she said.
($1 = 11.4778 rand)
