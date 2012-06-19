JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Employment in South
Africa's formal sector edged up 0.1 percent in the first quarter
of 2012 compared with the previous quarter, with job increases
in the mining sector and a fall in manufacturing, Statistics
South Africa said on Tuesday.
Africa's biggest economy is struggling to create jobs and
reduce unemployment, which was 25.2 percent of the labour force
in the first quarter.
Employment in the formal non-agricultural sector increased
by about 5,000 to 8.384 million between December 2011 and March
2012, Stats S.A. said. Jobs were up 1.1 percent on a
year-on-year basis.
The mining and quarrying industry reported a quarterly
increase of 0.8 percent and an annual increase of 2.2 percent.
But jobs in manufacturing, which accounts for about 15 percent
of GDP, fell by 0.1 percent in Q1 compared with the previous
three months and were down 0.3 percent year on year.
Turmoil in Europe, the main export market for manufactured
goods, has hurt the sector.
South Africa lost a million jobs during a recession in 2009
and economic growth, seen at 2.7 percent this year, remains far
below the 7 percent the government says is needed to
significantly slash the unemployment rate.
South Africa's labour force is far more expensive, yet less
productive, than workers in emerging market rivals.
A close alliance between the ruling African National
Congress and unions has led to a raft of labour-friendly
legislation that economists say is eroding the country's
competitiveness.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Pravin Char)