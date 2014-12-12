JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South Africa will announce
a series of renewable energy projects on Monday that will add
1,000 megawatts (MW) of power into the country's constrained
electricity grid, sources close to the deals told Reuters.
Africa's most advanced economy is in the midst of a severe
power crisis because of the government's failure to build any
major new power stations since the end of apartheid in 1994.
It is also committed to introducing renewables into its mix
of power generation, 95 percent of which is coal at the moment.
The so-called "Window 4" of its renewable energy bidding
rounds has invited bids for a range of renewable projects such
as wind, photovoltaic, biomass and small scale hydro-electric.
"On Monday we will reveal the names of the projects that are
successful and also the megawatt for each project and the size
of the plants we are going to build," a government source said.
Another non-government source familiar with the bidding said
the following firms were strong contenders: Johannesburg-based
BioTherm, Italy's Enel Green Power, Canada's Sky
Power, European operator Mainstream Renewable Power and South
Africa-based Mulilo.
All projects should be constructed within two years, and by
2017 their first power should be feeding into the grid, the
government official said.
Contracts were signed with 15 companies on Thursday to also
provide 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy in the so-called
"Window 3" round.
South Africa invited bidders to submit proposals to build
coal-fired power plants on Friday and signed 15 renewable energy
deals on Thursday as it strives to end chronic electricity
shortages.
The power crisis has seen South Africa's rand plummet to a
six year low as investors worried about the certainty of
electricity supply.
The government appointed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a
respected businessman, to oversee the turnaround strategy for
struggling state utility Eskom, that only has enough
funds to operate until January next year..
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Ed Cropley; Editing by Mark
Potter)