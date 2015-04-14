BRIEF-TSMC says April sales fall 14.9 pct y/y to T$56.87 bln
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
JOHANNESBURG, April 14 ArcelorMittal South Africa said on Tuesday it had cut its power usage due to power supply shortages by utility Eskom but that its plant was still operating.
Eskom has an agreement with major power users, such as ArcelorMittal, requiring them to reduce electricity consumption by 10 percent when supply is constrained.
"We have been affected the whole of today. There are agreed levels and we turn down within those levels," said Kesebone Maema, a spokeswoman for the unit of the world's biggest steelmaker. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.