(Corrects spelling of Keaton Energy in third paragraph after
Eskom issues updated Twitter post)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa's Eskom will
use coal from Glencore, South32 and five other
suppliers to power the Arnot power station, including Exxaro
Resources with whom it did not renew a 40-year contract
in December, the utility's spokesman said in a Twitter post on
Tuesday.
The short-term supply agreements are separate from the list
of bidders for the new long-term contract, the outcome of which
Eskom said it will announce before the end of the first quarter
of this year.
Eskom listed lesser-known Tegeta, Keaton Energy, Hlagisa
Mining and Umsimbithi Mining as the other short-term suppliers
to the 2,100 MW Arnot plant.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Jason Neely)