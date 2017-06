JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it has sold 100 million rand ($12.40 million) worth of its six year ES18 bond, at a clearing yield of 8.17 percent, lower than 8.48 percent at its previous sale.

Eskom also sold 150 million rand of its bond due in 2026 at a clearing yield on 9.05 percent, compared to the 8.84 percent yield previously.

Details of the auction are on page ($1 = 8.0665 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)