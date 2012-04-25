BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it sold 250 million rand ($32 million) of its of its EL28 CPI inflation-linked bond due in 2028 at a clearing yield of 2.55 percent.
The utility said the bond was issued at par. It will pay out a semi-annual coupon rate of 2.55 percent. ($1 = 7.7905 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding