March 21 South Africa's state utility Eskom said it would implement rolling power blackouts from 0900 hours to 2200 hours local time on Saturday due a lower generation capacity as several units were out of service.

The company provides 95 percent of the electricity in Africa's most advanced economy but has struggled to meet demand due to its ageing infrastructure. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Pravin Char)