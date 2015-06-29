Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 Yields on bonds issued by South African power utility Eskom rose sharply on Monday as the energy regulator rejected the cash-strapped electricity supplier's request for a tariff increase.
The yield on the power firm's debt issue due in 2023 added 17.8 basis points on the day to 6.576 percent, while the yield on the paper due in 2021 rose 12.9 basis points to 6.038 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.