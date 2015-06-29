JOHANNESBURG, June 29 Yields on bonds issued by South African power utility Eskom rose sharply on Monday as the energy regulator rejected the cash-strapped electricity supplier's request for a tariff increase.

The yield on the power firm's debt issue due in 2023 added 17.8 basis points on the day to 6.576 percent, while the yield on the paper due in 2021 rose 12.9 basis points to 6.038 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)