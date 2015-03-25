JOHANNESBURG, March 25 The chief executive of struggling South African power utility Eskom is challenging his suspension this month by the firm's chairman, the national labour arbitrator said on Wednesday.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) said it had received a referral for "unfair suspension" from Tshediso Motana, and that it was looking into his complaint. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)