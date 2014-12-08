CAPE TOWN Dec 8 South Africa's chronic power
shortages have cost the steel and engineering sectors 6 billion
rand ($520 million) in lost output, an industry body said on
Monday.
Power utility Eskom has started a series of power blackouts
across South Africa over the last three weeks due to decades of
under-investment in new power generation and maintenance on
current infrastructure.
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern
Africa said in a statement that the electricity shortages were
damaging South Africa's reputation as an investment destination
and causing "untold harm" to its economy.
($1 = 11.5355 rand)
