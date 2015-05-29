BRIEF-Intel says Navin Shenoy to take the position of general manager of DCG
* Intel corp says navin shenoy to take the position of general manager of data center group (dcg)
JOHANNESBURG May 29 South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Friday all but three of the top 20 defaulting municipalities had settled their outstanding dues and that the debtors still face electricity cuts next week.
The cash-strapped utility did not specify which municipalities had not yet paid their dues. Eskom had said in April it would cut power to the top 20 defaulting municipalities from June 5. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
NEW YORK, May 3 American Airlines is shaving off an additional two inches of economy class legroom on some of the seats in its new Boeing Co 737 MAX jets, just as relations between U.S. airlines and their passengers sink to a new low.