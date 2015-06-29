* Eskom says to consult govt on new funding options
* Debt markets an option - cabinet minister
* Power firm facing severe power supply shortages
By Peroshni Govender
PRETORIA, June 29 South Africa's energy
regulator rejected on Monday a request from cash-strapped
utility Eskom to raise tariffs, and the state-owned power
company said it would consult with the government on alternative
ways of funding.
Eskom, which provides virtually all of
South Africa's electricity, is scrambling to repair its aging
power plants and grid, forcing it to impose almost daily power
cuts that are hurting economic growth.
Jacob Modise, chairman of the National Energy Regulator of
South Africa (NERSA), said crucial information was missing in
the application for an average 9.58 percent increase in tariffs.
The utility wants to raise tariffs to pay for diesel to be
used to run gas turbines, and to pay for power from independent
electricity producers to help make up a shortfall in electricity
while some of its coal-fired plants are undergoing maintenance.
Eskom said it would consult with the government, its only
shareholder, about whether to make a new application to raise
tariffs or find new funding sources.
"We are not blackmailing or making threats, we need diesel
and we need to get some kind of assurance of where we can get
the money," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.
The energy regulator also said it was considering imposing
penalties if plants did not function properly after maintenance
was done. At a public hearing into Eskom's tariff application
last week, NERSA said documents submitted by the utility showed
that 50 percent of plants break down after Eskom conducts
maintenance.
Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its credit ratings for Eskom in
March to junk, which will almost certainly raise borrowing costs
for the cash-strapped firm.
Yields on Eskom's bonds rose sharply after
the tariff hike was rejected.
Eskom has already raised its tariffs once this year, in
April, and the requested price hike would bring the total
increase this year to more than 22 percent.
South Africa's public enterprises minister, Lynne Brown, has
said the utility would have to tap debt markets if it failed to
get the tariff increase.
"If NERSA doesn't give the increase then Eskom will have to
re-examine its finances and go out and borrow," Brown, whose
department oversees Eskom, was quoted as saying by the Business
Day newspaper.
The power company is facing a funding gap to 2018 of up to
200 billion rand ($16 billion) as it struggles to keep its
mostly coal-fired plants running. The government has pledged to
inject 23 billion rand of capital into Eskom.
($1 = 12.3248 rand)
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia;
Editing by Susan Fenton)