JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government has sold its stake in mobile phone firm Vodacom at a 10 percent discount to market prices to raise funds for cash-strapped power utility Eskom, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

President Jacob Zuma's government has been seeking to sell non-core assets to help plug Eskom's funding gap of up to 200 billion rand ($16 billion) through to 2018 as the utility struggles to keep its ageing fleet of mostly coal-fired plants running.

The Treasury said it had sold its 13.91 percent holding in Vodacom to the Public Investment Corporation, which manages 1.6 trillion rand of assets and invests funds on behalf of public-sector bodies.

It declined to put an exact figure on how much it had sold the stake for, but said it would get more than the 23 billion rand ($2 billion) it plans to allocate to Eskom.

"The pricing is based on market prices, based on the 30-day volume weighted average price (of its shares)," the Treasury said, adding that there had been a discount of 10 percent because it was a large transaction.

At Tuesday's closing price of 138.70 rand, the Vodacom stake would have been worth around 28.5 billion rand.

Sources linked to the government's plan to sell assets had said late last year that the state could offload its stake in Vodacom or landline phone operator Telkom, in which it has a 51 percent stake.

"The sale of the Vodacom stake was the most viable option for ensuring that government was able to swiftly realise the proceeds and inject equity into Eskom to bolster the utility," the Treasury said.

The discounted sale suggested the government might have struggled to find suitable buyers, some analysts said.

"Usually these sort of transactions are either done at market value, or at a premium," said Dawie Roodt of research firm Efficient Group. "This is a huge stake and if you get another 7 percent or so more you can get all sort of controls over this company."

The Treasury's announcement comes two days after South Africa's energy regulator rejected a request for higher tariffs from Eskom, which has been implementing almost daily blackouts to avoid a collapse of the national grid.

The utility says it needs the money to pay for diesel to run gas turbines and pay for power from independent electricity producers to help make up a shortfall in electricity while some of its coal-fired plants undergo maintenance.

In addition to the funds from the Vodacom sale, the government is converting a 60 billion rand subordinated loan granted to Eskom into equity.

