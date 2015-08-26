JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's Eskom
said on Wednesday it wants compensation
from Glencore's mining subsidiary Optimum if it is
unable to supply coal to its Hendrina power plant.
"If they are unable to provide coal to us, they need to
compensate us for not meeting their obligations. We have a three
year agreement with them," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told
Reuters.
Optimum, which produces 10 million tonnes of coal a year, is
under financial strain because it says it was selling coal to
Eskom for less than the cost of production.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock)