JOHANNESBURG, April 16 South Africa's state power utility Eskom said on Monday it would on April 25 auction 250 million rand ($31.49 million) of its EL28 CPI inflation-linked bond due in 2028.

Eskom said the coupon for the bond would be set at the time of auction and that it was looking to issue at par or close to par. The CPI base date would be May 2, it added. ($1 = 7.9393 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)