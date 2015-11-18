BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's power utility Eskom will on Monday sign a 150 million euro credit facility deal with the French development agency to help it build three new power stations, its spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We are trying to raise money so that we can fulfil our mandate," spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.