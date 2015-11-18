JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's power utility Eskom will on Monday sign a 150 million euro credit facility deal with the French development agency to help it build three new power stations, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to raise money so that we can fulfil our mandate," spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)