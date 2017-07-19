South Africa's Eskom to take action against former acting CEO Koko

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - The board of South Africa's state-run power utility Eskom will pursue disciplinary action against former acting chief executive, Matshela Koko, who allegedly violated procurement rules, the company said on Wednesday.

Acting chairman Zethembe Khoza made the announcement during the presentation of the company's annual results, which had been delayed from last week after external auditors raised "two reportable irregularities". (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)