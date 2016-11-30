UPDATE 1-Pope says will be "sincere" with Trump at Vatican meeting
* Francis says keeps open mind, seeks common ground (Adds more quotes, background)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 Eskom veteran Matshela Koko has been appointed acting chief executive of South Africa's sole power utility with effect from Dec. 1, the Public Enterprises Minister said on Wednesday.
Koko, who is in charge of power generation and has worked at Eskom since 1996, replaces Brain Molefe, who resigned after being implicated in allegations of influence peddling in a report by the anti-graft watchdog. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Francis says keeps open mind, seeks common ground (Adds more quotes, background)
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, May 13 Pope Francis said on Saturday he would be "sincere" with U.S. President Donald Trump over their sharp differences on subjects such as immigration and climate change when the two hold their first meeting at the Vatican later this month.