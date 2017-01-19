CAPE TOWN Jan 19 South African power utility Eskom has been instructed to allow municipalities until the Jan. 31 to settle arrears before switching off lights, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said halting electricity supply to towns, who collectively owed more than 10 billion rand ($733 million) to Eskom, would hurt businesses and jobs but needed to be settled. ($1 = 13.6345 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)