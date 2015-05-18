JOHANNESBURG May 18 South Africa's power firm Eskom said on Monday it had agreed to "amicably" part ways with its Chief Executive Tshediso Matona who was suspended pending an inquiry into operations at the struggling utility.

"It is expressly noted that no misconduct or wrongdoing is alleged by Eskom against Mr Matona," the utility said in a statement. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)