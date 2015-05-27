JOHANNESBURG May 27 South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would cut up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid from 1700 local time (1500 GMT) until 2200 (2000 GMT).

"This is due to a shortage of generating capacity as several units are currently out of service due to maintenance," the state-owned company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)