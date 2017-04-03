JOHANNESBURG, April 3 Unit five of the Medupi
power station in South Africa's northern Limpopo province began
commercial operations on Monday, adding 800 megawatts (MW) to
the national grid, after it was completed one year ahead of
schedule.
South African power utility Eskom, which has in the past
been forced to impose power cuts due to insufficient supply, is
scrambling to revamp its ageing plants. The unit was expected to
become commercially operational by March 2018.
Other Eskom projects include the Ingula hydro-powered plant
in the northeast of KwaZulu-Natal, and the Kusile coal-fired
plant in eastern Mpumalanga province, which have a combined
capacity of about 6,132 MW.
(Reporting by Olwethu Boso; Editing by Mark Potter)