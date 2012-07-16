JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South African power utility Eskom said on Monday power would be extremely tight during evening peak hours, with demand expected to reach its highest point this winter as a cold front sends a chill through much of the country.

In a bi-weekly status update, Eskom said it had 36 580 MW of available capacity for the evening peak against forecast demand of 36 258 MW, leaving a buffer of less than one percent.

It said snow and heavy rain had affected some power lines and sub-stations over the weekend though a unit of a nuclear plant that had tripped out last week had returned to service.

